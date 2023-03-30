south-bend-record-show-to-happen-sunday

The next South Bend Record Show takes place this Sunday, April 2, at The Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, on State Road 933.

The show is the largest one-day sale of recorded music in the Michiana region and continues to grow.

The record show that took place back in February saw record attendance, according to organizers.

Admission to the show is $2-dollars from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those interested in shopping while vendors set up can pay an early-entry admission of $7 beginning at 9 a.m.

Vittorio Rienzo