south-bend-singer-marriani-to-compete-on-american-idol

A singer from South Bend is headed for Hollywood, and American Idol.

Singer Marriani Fleming, singing under just her first name, has made the cut for the 21st season of American Idol.

On her Instagram Page, she shared the incredibly supportive comments from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan — all three of whom gave her a resounding YES vote to send her to Hollywood for the singing competition.

She stopped by Michiana’s Morning News on Friday:

There’s no word yet when she’ll be back on the air…so stay tuned. American Idol airs Sunday nights on ABC.

You can follow her journey on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

