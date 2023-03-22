south-bend,-st.-joseph-county-to-host-public-meeting-seeking-age-friendly-committee-members

The City and St. Joseph County will host a meeting on Friday, March 31st at 10 am in the 4th floor Council Chambers of the County City Building (227 W. Jefferson Blvd.) for interested residents to learn more about joining age-friendly committees.

The committees will meet monthly to discuss ideas and opportunities in South Bend and St. Joseph County in relation to their committee’s domain. In addition to the 8 committees, the City and County will seek residents to sit on the steering panel to represent resident and expert perspectives in monthly meetings with the age-friendly staff.

The 8 committees will represent each of AARP’s 8 Domains of Livability, as listed below:

Housing

Outdoor spaces and buildings

Transportation

Communication and information

Civic participation and employment

Respect and social inclusion

Health Services and community supports

Social Participation

For more information, please visit http://www.southbendin.gov/age-friendly

Ufficio Stampa