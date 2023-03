A South Bend start-up has received more than a million dollars from the U.S. Army.

Tessellated Inc. has been awarded 1.15 million dollars in a Small Business Technology Transfer Phase II contract. The company is looking into ways to commercialize a high-strength polymer film that was discovered by the College of Engineering at The University of Notre Dame.

Some of the uses proposed for the film include ballistic armor and use in the aerospace and automotive sectors.

valipomponi