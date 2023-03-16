south-bend-to-receive-$300-thousand-grant-through-affordable-connectivity-outreach-program

The City of South Bend was awarded a 300,000 dollar grant through the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program.

The funds are intended to be used for outreach activities to increase awareness about and encourage participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The money will compensate for a monthly discount on internet service for eligible households, as well as help to make phone calls and host office hours to help residents with enrolling in the program.

Around 32 percent of South Bend residents are currently enrolled in the program, but their goal is to reach at least half of the population by the end of 2023.

Residents can enroll at www.https://www.affordableconnectivity.gov/.

Vito Califano