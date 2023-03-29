south-bend-working-to-support-homeless-population

South Bend is working to support people who are experiencing homelessness.

The city has finalized two agreement of more than $2.5 million which would expand shelter services.

$1.5 million of the funding will go to Our Lady of the Road to continue Motels4Now operations and security measures. It’s on Lincolnway West.

The city also gave $1 million to the Center for the Homeless to help renovate their location on Michigan Street.

The shelter will be used to accommodate people during the cold-weather months.

The funding is supported by South Bend’s American Rescue Plan distribution.

