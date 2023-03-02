South Korea to Appeal Russian Men’s Right to Apply for Asylum

by Vito Califano
2 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
south-korea-to-appeal-russian-men’s-right-to-apply-for-asylum


The three men elected to camp inside the airport for months rather than return to Russia. 

Vito Califano

0 comments on “South Korea to Appeal Russian Men’s Right to Apply for Asylum

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: