southwestern-michigan-college-campuses-to-host-two-career-fairs

Local and national employers from over 40 companies will be coming to two Southwestern Michigan College campus career fairs.

The first fair is set for Tuesday, March 7, in Dowagiac at the Mathews Conference Center East. The fair will run from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for students to meet with potential employers.

A second fair will be on the Niles campus on March 14 at 2 until 6 p.m.

Companies looking to hire include:

A&B Packing Equipment

Dowagiac Fire Department

Michigan State Police

Acension Borgess

Dowagiac Police Department

Midwest Energy & Communications

American Arbor LLC

Eagle Technologies

MI Life in Numbers

Bayer (Crop Science)

Edustaff LLC

Modineer Group

Berrien County Juvenile Center

1st Source Bank

Niles Community Schools

Berrien County Trial Court

Four Winds Casino

Norco Industries

Big C Lumber

Heritage Community of Kalamazoo

Oaklawn Psychiatric Center

Bronson Healthcare Group

Honor Credit Union Pride Care Ambulance

Caretel Inns of St. Joseph

Hydro Aluminum Metals

Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana

Cass County Sheriff’s Office

Korhorn Financial Group

Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service

Cassopolis Family Clinic Network

LADD, Inc.

Special-Lite

City of Niles

Lyons Industries

Telamon Corporation

Colby Event Services, Inc.

Mendoza College of Business

Trident Dock & Dredge, Inc.

Corewell Health

Michigan DHHS (Dept. of Human Services)

UHY Advisors

More information can be found here: https://www.swmich.edu/events/event-details/career-fair.php

