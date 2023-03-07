southwestern-michigan-college-campuses-to-host-two-career-fairs

Local and national employers from over 40 companies will be coming to two Southwestern Michigan College campus career fairs.
The first fair is set for Tuesday, March 7, in Dowagiac at the Mathews Conference Center East. The fair will run from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for students to meet with potential employers.
A second fair will be on the Niles campus on March 14 at 2 until 6 p.m.
Companies looking to hire include:
A&B Packing Equipment
Dowagiac Fire Department
Michigan State Police
Acension Borgess
Dowagiac Police Department
Midwest Energy & Communications
American Arbor LLC
Eagle Technologies
MI Life in Numbers
Bayer (Crop Science)
Edustaff LLC
Modineer Group
Berrien County Juvenile Center
1st Source Bank
Niles Community Schools
Berrien County Trial Court
Four Winds Casino
Norco Industries
Big C Lumber
Heritage Community of Kalamazoo
Oaklawn Psychiatric Center
Bronson Healthcare Group
Honor Credit Union Pride Care Ambulance
Caretel Inns of St. Joseph
Hydro Aluminum Metals
Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana
Cass County Sheriff’s Office
Korhorn Financial Group
Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service
Cassopolis Family Clinic Network
LADD, Inc.
Special-Lite
City of Niles
Lyons Industries
Telamon Corporation
Colby Event Services, Inc.
Mendoza College of Business
Trident Dock & Dredge, Inc.
Corewell Health
Michigan DHHS (Dept. of Human Services)
UHY Advisors
More information can be found here: https://www.swmich.edu/events/event-details/career-fair.php
