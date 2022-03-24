cronaca

Spanish Remakes Scoring Big Globally

by
24 March 2022
spanish-remakes-scoring-big-globally

Spanish distributors, who have enjoyed a strong track record selling remake rights to local pics, have received a major boost this year with the Malaga Festival Industry Zone’s (MAFIZ) inaugural Remake Day event on Thursday. Leading film sales companies, among them Cinema Republic, Latido Films, Filmax and Feel Content, presented showcases of films considered particularly […]

%d bloggers like this: