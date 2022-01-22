cronaca

‘Speak No Evil’ Review: A Queasily Effective Danish Horror Film on the Discomfort of Strangers

by
22 January 2022
‘speak-no-evil’-review:-a-queasily-effective-danish-horror-film-on-the-discomfort-of-strangers

The fear of seemingly harmless strangers that’s heightened during our era of online “relationships” (not to mention COVID) is cannily exploited in actor-turned-writer-director Christian Tafdrup’s “Speak No Evil.” Building on the thorny couple dynamics of his prior features “Parents” and “A Horrible Woman,” this excruciatingly. Tafdrup’s squirm-inducing tale is premiering in Sundance’s Midnight section, and […]

%d bloggers like this: