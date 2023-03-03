Spears taken by James Cook from Botany Bay to be returned to traditional owners by valipomponi 3 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 More than 250 years after British soldiers took dozens of spears, only four remain and they will soon be permanently returned to the Aboriginal community of La Perouse. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Spears taken by James Cook from Botany Bay to be returned to traditional owners” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Spears taken by James Cook from Botany Bay to be returned to traditional owners”