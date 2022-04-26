cronaca

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Teases Over 200 New Characters, Presents Never-Before-Seen Footage

by Paolo Di Lorenzo
26 Aprile 2022
‘spider-man:-across-the-spider-verse’-teases-over-200-new-characters,-presents-never-before-seen-footage


Sony’s sprawling Spider-Verse is getting “way, way, way bigger,” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller teased at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show currently underway in Las Vegas. After turning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” into a critical and commercial smash, the filmmakers hyped up a crowd of movie theater owners by showing an exclusive look […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: