‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Biggest Movie of the Year Worldwide

by Ufficio Stampa
25 December 2021
“Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” box office prowess knows no bounds. The latest entry in the Tom Holland-led trilogy will become the biggest movie of the year worldwide on Friday, Christmas Eve. It’s set to cross the $1 billion mark on Christmas Day. At 11 days, it would be the second-fastest to hit that milestone (behind […]

