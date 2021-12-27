‘spider-man:-no-way-home’-becomes-first-pandemic-era-movie-to-smash-$1-billion-milestone-globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only […]

