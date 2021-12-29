cronaca

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hits $500 Million at Domestic Box Office

29 December 2021
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to swing past box office milestones. The superhero sequel crossed the $500 million mark at the domestic marketplace on Tuesday. It’s unclear how far it managed to exceed that threshold, but it should easily become one of the 15 highest-grossing stateside releases in history, passing “Beauty and the Beast,” which […]

