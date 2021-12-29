‘spider-man:-no-way-home’-hits-$500-million-at-domestic-box-office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to swing past box office milestones. The superhero sequel crossed the $500 million mark at the domestic marketplace on Tuesday. It’s unclear how far it managed to exceed that threshold, but it should easily become one of the 15 highest-grossing stateside releases in history, passing “Beauty and the Beast,” which […]
