‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Reigning Once Again as Quiet Box Office January Comes to a Close

29 January 2022
Another weekend, another easy No. 1 spot at the box office for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Columbia Pictures’ monster MCU hit is continuing to run circles around its competition, staying atop the domestic box office in its seventh weekend of release. “No Way Home” is projected to rake in an additional $10.4 million over the […]

