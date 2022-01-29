‘spider-man:-no-way-home’-reigning-once-again-as-quiet-box-office-january-comes-to-a-close

Another weekend, another easy No. 1 spot at the box office for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Columbia Pictures’ monster MCU hit is continuing to run circles around its competition, staying atop the domestic box office in its seventh weekend of release. “No Way Home” is projected to rake in an additional $10.4 million over the […]
