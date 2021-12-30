cronaca

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Screenwriters Explain All Those Surprises and Spoilers: ‘This Wasn’t Just Fan Service’

by Ufficio Stampa
30 December 2021
‘spider-man:-no-way-home’-screenwriters-explain-all-those-surprises-and-spoilers:-‘this-wasn’t-just-fan-service’

SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses many major plot developments in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” currently playing in theaters. Please do not read if you have not seen the film. Of the many multiversal pleasures of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” one of the most satisfying has been how every single person involved — from director Jon […]

%d bloggers like this: