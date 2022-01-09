cronaca

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Stands as Eighth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.5 Billion Globally

by Ufficio Stampa
9 January 2022
‘spider-man:-no-way-home’-stands-as-eighth-highest-grossing-movie-in-history-with-$1.5-billion-globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is still breaking box office records. Sony’s latest web-slinging Marvel adventure has grossed $1.53 billion worldwide, cementing its place as the eighth-highest grossing movie ever at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). Over the weekend, “No Way Home” generated another $64 million internationally and $33 million domestically, enough to […]

%d bloggers like this: