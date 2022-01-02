cronaca

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tops New Year’s Eve Box Office With $15.4 Million

by Ufficio Stampa
2 January 2022
‘spider-man:-no-way-home’-tops-new-year’s-eve-box-office-with-$15.4-million

Moviegoers rang in 2022 and slammed the door shut on 2021 by watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the kind of escapist fare that seems to be resonating strongly in the middle of a public health catastrophe that stubbornly refuses to go away. The superhero sequel easily topped New Year’s Eve box office charts, earning $15.4 […]

