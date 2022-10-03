Spooky Season Is Back At Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

This Spooktober, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is inviting guests to celebrate the Spooky Season with live entertainment, five new characters revealed for the first time and spookier-than-ever family-friendly experiences featuring Gotham City’s Most Wanted and Twick or Tweet activities from October 1 – 31.

Guests will get to experience spine-chilling action that is bound to delight across the Park’s six authentically themed lands. Starting from the Park’s façade, guests will witness the incredibly immersive theme park in Spooky Season décor offering memorable photo opportunities for the whole family. Parkgoers can see the ever-so-famous Bugs Bunny statue in Spooky attire and the Rotunda Pillars decked with the season’s branding.Inside the Warner Bros. Plaza, families and friends can enjoy the seasonal decorations which are available for a limited time only during Spooky Season.

Cartoon Junction is the place to be for an immersive experience inside the Museum of Mysteries, where guests can meet and greet with The Mystery INC. Gang. Scooby-Doo and Shaggy will be joined by Daphne, Fred and Velma for the first time ever at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. For a memorable Twick or Tweet experience with the family, guests can purchase a candy bag along with a map and visit the Trickity Treats candy stations with their kids and their loved ones as they collect a stamp and candy to enjoy Scooby-DooTrickity Treats, running daily from 4-7pm.

For additional whimsical action, guests can visit Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch for a Spooky ambiance featuring dimmed lighting and special projections, and eye-catching décor including carved pumpkins, spider webs, garden bed scarecrows and eerie ornaments. Guests are also encouraged to wear their best costumes as they meet and greet their all-time favorite characters including The Flintstones, Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and Sylvester, to make the most out of their Twick or Tweet fiesta in Cartoon Junction

Down under in the criminal underworld where the dark alleys are claimed by Gotham City’s Most Wanted,brave guests can get close and personal with two new characters who will be making their first appearance in this unique urban landscape; Poison Ivy and Two-Face, who will be striking fear into the hearts of those daring enough to enter with their villainous takeover and sinister plans alongside Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, The Joker, The Riddler and Catwoman. Guests will get to enjoy a newly added pop-up greeting show called ‘Gotham City Sirens’ for further interaction with Poison Ivy,Harley Quinn and Catwoman, as well as the Revenge show on Gotham City’s main stage for a fully entertaining visit. Lucky guests will also get the chance to meet selected Super-Villains in the Hall of Doom and take fantastic photos this Spooky Season with their favorite characters.

To complement their visit, guests can visit the Park’s various retail stores this season to purchase from a wide variety of limited-edition merchandise and treat themselves to tasty treats and special F&B offers.

For more information, please visit: http://www.wbworldabudhabi.com.

