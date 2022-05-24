spotted!-a-flowy,-floral-dress-that-will-never-go-out-of-style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know how sometimes you buy a new top or dress, and you really, really, really love it — and can’t imagine ever feeling any different about it — but when you revisit it a year or even a few months later, all of the magic is gone?

Trends and personal style are bound to change as time goes by. It can be fun buying new pieces to reflect that, but at the same time, you need to have some reliable staples in your wardrobe too. We’re talking about pieces that never lose their magic. Pieces like this dress from Amazon!

Get the BROVAVE Boho Halter Neck Flowy Midi Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Prime pick is a flowy midi dress with a high halter neckline and a racerback design. It has an all-over floral print, and it cinches at the waist for a flattering fit. It’s nice and lightweight to keep you cool even with the extra length, and we obviously absolutely adore the asymmetrical ruffle hem. It adds that much more airflow, and it’s just plain cute, adding an extra element of chic sensibility to this piece!

There are some versions of this dress on the same Amazon page with polka dots instead of flowers for the print, as well as some that come with a tie belt. Each is equally as amazing as the last!

Shoppers are wearing this dress to weddings, high tea, out to dinner, on vacation and more. It rides that rare line between dressy-casual and more formal, able to be easily transformed with the right shoes and accessories. For example, you could wear it with pumps, cascading curls and a golden clutch to a nicer event, but you could also wear it with white canvas sneakers, a ponytail and a mini backpack for a trip to the mall or a cute sidewalk brunch.

Clear up a hanger in your closet today and prepare to see just how much magic you can make happen when this dress is in your possession!

