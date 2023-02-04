Spy balloon causes tension between U.S. and China

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying over the United States in what was cited as a violation of U.S. sovereignty.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China meant to begin Friday, Feb. 3, when the balloon was discovered.

Several leaders and everyday Americans have called on the Biden admin. to shoot it down, but the military and the government have been reluctant to do so because debris could harm or injure individuals. The balloon is the size of three school buses.

National Security Expert Ron Bee joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss what implications the spy balloon might have on international relations.

(Below) Military Analyst Rebecca Grant of Iris Independent Research joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk about what repercussions the U.S. should instill on China following this clear breach of international law.

