1
Clean the squid by cutting the body open to make a flat piece and scraping out the guts. Keep the tentacles in their bunches but remove the eyes and mouth. Using a serrated knife, score the inner side of the flattened squid body with parallel lines 1cm apart, and then lines equally apart the other way to make a crosshatch pattern
- 8 squid, medium in size (no bigger than your hand)
2
To make the dressing, mix the lemon juice with 50ml of the extra virgin olive oil
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 50ml of extra virgin olive oil
3
To make the chilli sauce, put the chopped chilies in a bowl and cover with the remaining extra virgin olive oil. Season with sea salt and black pepper
- 6 red chillies, large, deseeded and finely chopped
- 150ml of extra virgin olive oil
- sea salt
- freshly ground black pepper
4
Light a barbecue or preheat a griddle pan until very hot. Place the squid (including the tentacles) scored-side down on the grill, season with sea salt and black pepper, and grill for 1–2 minutes
5
Turn the squid pieces over; they will immediately curl up, by which time they will be cooked. Toss the rocket in the dressing. Arrange two squid bodies with tentacles on each plate with some of the rocket. Put a little of the chilli sauce on the squid and serve with the lemon quarters
- 225g of rocket
- 1 lemon, quartered
