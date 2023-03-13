st.-joseph-county-parks-to-launch-2024-2028-master-plan-process

St. Joseph County Parks will launch its 2024-2028 Master Plan process March 18-19, during Sugar Camp Days at Bendix Woods County Park. The public is invited to provide suggestions about programs and amenities they would like the County Parks to focus on in the next five years. A table will be set up in the Nature Center during the festival from 10am-2pm.

“The Parks Master Plan offers a chance for the parks staff and board to have a formal process to gather input from the community on what they would like to see happen at the County Parks during the next five years,” says County Parks director, Steve Slauson.

“During the planning process for the 2019-2023, the community told us they were interested in a natural playground,” says Slauson. “That enabled us to prioritize the completion of the River Ramble Natural Playscape at St. Patrick’s County Park in 2020.

To assemble the strategies and action steps for the new plan, the County Parks Department will gather input from park users, park board members, park staff, and a community advisory group. They will also conduct an on-line survey and host an open public meeting later this year. The planning process is being facilitated by Rundell Ernstberger Associates.

When it is complete, the Master Plan for St. Joseph County Parks will be submitted to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The document allows the County Parks to be eligible for certain state or federal grants, and highlights strategies the parks should pursue for programs, facilities and operations in the next five years. St. Joseph County Parks manages Bendix Woods, Ferrettie/Baugo Creek and St. Patrick’s County Parks, Spicer Lake Nature Preserve and LaSalle Trail. The department co-manages Crone Restoration Area, Chamberlain Lake Nature Preserve and the Jasinski Canoe Launch.

valipomponi