St. Joseph County Police are asking for help in finding 14-year-old girl.

Michelle Alexandra Johnson was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, near the 700 block of Cleveland Road in South Bend.

She’s described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information is asked to call St. Joseph County Police at 574-235-9611 or at 574-235-9659.

Vittorio Rienzo