st.-joseph-prosecutor’s-office-files-delinquency-petition-against-16-year-old-accused-in-shooting-death-of-15-year-old

A delinquency petition against a 16-year-old boy accused in the shooting death of 15-year-old Donnie Gray Jr. has been filed by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting happened on Thursday, March 16, at Prairie Apartments in South Bend.

The prosecutor also wants the teenager moved to adult court and filed a motion requesting that to happen.

The 16-year-old is charged with reckless homicide when committed by an adult, and dangerous possession of a firearm when committed by an adult.

Vittorio Rienzo