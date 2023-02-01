Stage three tax cuts should be on the table: IMF warns on budget costs by Ufficio Stampa 1 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The International Monetary Fund says Treasurer Jim Chalmers should consider the $254 billion stage three cuts as part of a whole review of the tax system. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Stage three tax cuts should be on the table: IMF warns on budget costs” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Stage three tax cuts should be on the table: IMF warns on budget costs”