star-studded-lineup-of-local-and-international-celebrities-and-influencers-attend-first-nba-games-in-abu-dhabi

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 featuring two preseason games between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks concluded last night at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in front of a lineup of local and international celebrities and influencers,who joined NBA legends and two sold-out crowds to celebrate the league’s first games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Arabian Gulf.

The Hawks defeated the Bucks 123-113 on Thursday and 118-109 last night in front of actor Martin Lawrence, actress Nour Ghandour, legendary performers Maya Diab and Ahmed AlNasheet, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, comedian Steve Harvey,style icon Karen Wazen,former basketball player Fadi El Khatib, entrepreneur Anas Bukhash and global hip hop star Fabolous,among others. Also in attendance were NBA Legends Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh, Vince Carter, Isiah Thomas and Dominique Wilkins.

As part of the week of activities, fans can visit the final day of“NBA District,”an immersive, interactive fan event at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi that concludes at 10 p.m. GST today. NBA District is showcasing the music, media and art associated with NBA culture and features performances by the Bucks Dunk Team and mascot, “Bango” and by the Hawks Dance Team and mascot, “Harry the Hawk,” live art performances by UAE-based artist Mr. Dripping and NBA Lab Creative Director Billi Kid, panels and workshops featuring current and former NBA players, global content creators, artists and entertainers, hands-on basketball activities, and more.

NBA District also offers photo opportunities with NBA personalities and authentic NBA memorabilia, including The Larry O’Brien Trophy, NBA-themed exhibitions and games, international and traditional Emirati food and beverages, and limited-edition NBA apparel and merchandise.

Tickets for today can be purchased for AED 55by visiting NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi. Fans can also follow the NBA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@NBAArabic) for the latest updates, news and content in Arabic.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022aired live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service, reaching reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories around the world on television, digital media and social media. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 and surrounding events were supported by a roster of marketing partners, including Aldar, Gatorade, NBA 2K23, Nike, SAP, Tissot and Visit Abu Dhabi.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 are part of a ground-breaking multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that earlier this year saw the launch of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls ages 11-14 from schools across Abu Dhabi. The collaboration also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

The collaboration also sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under “Visit Abu Dhabi,” the tourism promotion initiative of the UAE’s capital city, serve as an Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae

The post Star-Studded Lineup Of Local And International Celebrities And Influencers Attend First NBA Games In Abu Dhabi first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.