stars-rally-behind-fetty-wap-after-the-death-of-his-young-daughter-lauren

Paying tribute. Hours after Fetty Wap honored his and Turquoise Miami’s late daughter, Lauren, via Instagram on Tuesday, August 3, several of his celebrity friends shared their condolences.

Mike Tyson offered the 30-year-old rapper his thoughts via Twitter, writing, “Met you once and you left an impression on me. Losing a child is devastating so praying for you all brother.”

Additionally, Steve Aoki commented with several somber-looking emojis on the “Trap Queen” artist’s Instagram post, adding, “ ” to his reply.

Many of these heartfelt comments were sent in reply to the performer’s throwback photo of his late daughter. In the snap, Lauren is smiling in a rainbow-patterned shirt, and he captioned it, “Hey mini me (My Twin). I love you to the moon and back forever and ever best friend .”

A day earlier, the New Jersey native addressed her death for the first time during an Instagram Live, where he asked those who tuned in “to post butterflies” because she “loved butterflies.” He added at the time, “If you guys could do that, that means a lot.”

A week earlier, the “My Way” rapper performed at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival and announced via Instagram Story that his set was dedicated to his 4-year-old daughter. He wrote in his Story at the time, “LoLo daddy did that s–t for you last night baby girl.”

The model, 30, confirmed the news of her daughter’s death on Saturday, July 31, via Instagram. She posted an old video of Lauren in the pool, captioning it, “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip .”

Two days after announcing the sad news, Miami urged internet haters to be kind to the rapper following the death of their daughter after videos from 2017 to 2019 surfaced, where she complained about the “Again” musician’s parenting at the time.

“Our coparenting had improved off the gram,” she wrote on her Monday, August 2, Instagram Story. “He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her. He didn’t post her the same way I didn’t, because Lauren use[d] to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to.”

She continued her post, “All that y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience. It couldn’t hurt some of y’all to be a little bit more compassionate, you don’t have to kick a man while he’s down. Losing a child is as down as it gets.”

Scroll below to find out how the stars paid tribute and offered their support to the rapper: