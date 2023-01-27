starzplay-launches-its-first-arabic-original-series,-kaboos,-in-collaboration-with-image-nation-abu-dhabi

STARZPLAY, the platform ranked consistently among the region’s top three subscription video on demand services and Image Nation Abu Dhabi, the Academy Award winning media and entertainment studio,have announced the launch of STARZPLAY’s first Arabic language original, Kaboos. The series is set to stream on the platform starting from Thursday, February 9.

Set in different eras and across countries in the MENA region, Kaboos is a modern-day retelling of Arab folklore. The series takes viewers on a journey through frightening urban legends from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt and the UAE, with five standalone episodes depicting a spine-chilling modern retelling of a story inspired by regional mythology.

Spanning different genres of horror,from supernatural and classic horror stories to noir psychological thrillers, every episode of Kaboos is a uniquely eerie exploration of terrifying tales that have withstood the test of time. From ghouls that dwell in the isolated desert of Saudi Arabia, to a half-human, half-donkey hybrid that snatches children in Kuwait, and a mysterious, shape-shifting jackal in Egypt, Kaboos celebrates the supernatural and the sinister side of urban myths.

Filmed across the UAE, KSA, Kuwait and Egypt, each episode is directed by leading directors from across the region, including Majid Al Ansari (Zinzana, Paramormal), Hana Kazim (Makr), Yasir Al Yasiri (122), Ahmed Khaled (30 March) and Hala Matar (Streetcar).The horror anthology seriesis produced by Yasir Al Yasiri’s and Mansoor Al Feeli’s production company, Starship Entertainment.

The launch of Kaboos is a testament to STARZPLAY’s commitment to diversify its content to meet the needs of its audiences. The platform saw a unique opportunity to create Arabic content in a niche category such as the thriller genre with stories from the region which will resonate with MENAviewers.

Nadim Dada, VP Programming and Content Acquisition, STARZPLAY, said: “Kaboos is our biggest content asset this year, our very first Arabic language original and we are very excited to roll out the production across the Middle East. Our goal at STARZPLAY has been to invest in content that is regionally relevant and as a homegrown platform we continuously strive to bring in content which our MENA audiences can relate to. We are confident that our subscribers will be immersed in the gripping tales of local and regional Arab mythology that will capture the Middle East’s penchant for storytelling, but with a modern twist.”

Kaboos features local and regional talent including Passant Shawky, Khaled Anward, Abrar Al Hamad, Rakeen Saad, Kady Al Qaisy and Ahmad Al Saeed. The TV series will be available to stream on STARZPLAY, with the first two episodes being released on February 9, with the remaining episodes released weekly.

Commenting on the production,Ben Ross, Chief Content Officer, Image Nation, said: “Image Nation Abu Dhabi constantly looks for challenging new projects that enable regional filmmakers to share the region’s contemporary heritage and culture with the world through Arabic-language content, and what better way to do so than through Arab myths and legends that embodies the regions love for storytelling.Kaboos balances terrifying horror scenes with storylines that explore human nature, offering nostalgic tales to Arab audiences while introducing global watchers to the complex and eerie world of Arab folklore through this inventive original series.”

With thousands of hours of premium content including blockbuster movies, exclusive TV shows, kids’ content, Arabic series, as well as varied content via add-on channels, STARZPLAY is the number one player in the MENA region. The service is available in 19 countries across the Middle East and North Africa for fans to enjoy quality content anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

The post STARZPLAY Launches Its First Arabic Original Series, Kaboos, In Collaboration With Image Nation Abu Dhabi first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano