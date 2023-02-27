State debts growing faster than federal as infrastructure pipeline extends by Mata 27 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The states and territories are borrowing money faster than the federal government, and are on track to owe $600 billion by next year. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “State debts growing faster than federal as infrastructure pipeline extends” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “State debts growing faster than federal as infrastructure pipeline extends”