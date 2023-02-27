State debts growing faster than federal as infrastructure pipeline extends

by Mata
27 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
state-debts-growing-faster-than-federal-as-infrastructure-pipeline-extends


The states and territories are borrowing money faster than the federal government, and are on track to owe $600 billion by next year.

Mata

0 comments on “State debts growing faster than federal as infrastructure pipeline extends

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: