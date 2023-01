SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 30, lawmakers in Sacramento unveiled a package of bills meant to curb crime statewide.

The $10 million package included legislation to better equip law enforcement and a bill to peel back Prop 47, which categorized several small crimes as misdemeanors.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in the studio to discuss what impact this package could have on the state if passed.

Vittorio Ferla