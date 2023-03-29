state-lawmakers-looking-to-spend-more-tax-money-on-education

State lawmakers are looking to spend more of your tax money on education, which is a pillar of Governor Eric Holcomb’s budget.

However, Democrats are crying foul because they believe public schools will still end up getting less money because of Republican’s push to feed more money into the state’s voucher program.

That program allows families who qualify to use state money to send their child to private school if they choose to do so.

Indianapolis Pulic Schools, for example, would likely get 1-point-8-million less in 2025 than in 2024 if the bill becomes law, according to some experts.

