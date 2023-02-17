state-owned-tunisair-reports-107-pct-annual-revenue-jump





Revenue at state-owned Tunisair more than doubled last year, a stock exchange filing showed on Friday.

The national carrier, which is seeking a restructuring to resolve financial difficulties and refresh its fleet, reported 2022 revenue of 1.26 billion dinars ($403.5 million), up from 600 million dinars ($191.85 million) the previous year.

Meanwhile and on the political level, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied rejected on Thursday “foreign interference and harm to the country’s sovereignty” after the United States raised concerns over a recent wave of arrests of his critics.

“We are able to diagnose our problems,” Saied said, adding whoever wants to help Tunisians should “return our looted money and drop the accumulated debts.”

