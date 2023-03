A statue of a Native American woman was stolen from Niles Charter Township park on Thursday, March 17.

Now, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the help of the public to find the statue, which was taken from Madeline Bertrand County Park.

Leader Publications reports that the three-foot bronze statue was put into the park in 1983.

Anybody with information is asked to contacted Berrien County Dispatch.

Vittorio Ferla