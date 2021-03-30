stefania-calugi-presenta-la-linea-chef

Abbiamo da sempre dedicato molta attenzione alle esigenze dei professionisti della cucina, ed è così che è nata la Linea Chef. Le referenze sono costituite da specialità a base di tartufi, funghi, verdure ed altri frutti della terra, e sono disponibili in formati studiati appositamente considerando le esigenze della ristorazione. In questo modo l’azienda supporta il lavoro degli chef, permettendo loro di esaltare la propria creatività.

Chef Line We have ever focused on cooking professionals, and so the Chef line was born. The range involves preserved products truffles, mushrooms, vegetables based and other fruits of the earth, and they are available in special formats considering the restaurants needs. In this way the company supports chefs’ work, allowing them to enhance their creativity

Una linea dedicata alle esigenze dei professionisti della cucina. Concepita per far esprimere lo chef in tutta la sua creatività. Una gamma di prodotti che spaziano dal dolce al salato, ideale per creare moderni contrasti, ma anche trasmettere il valore della tradizione gastronomica Italiana.

A line dedicated to professional cooks needs. Created to allow each chef to express himself in all his creativity. A range of products, from the sweet to the savory ones, ideal for creating modern contrasts, but also to transmit the value of the Italian gastronomic tradition.

Il tartufo si rivela un alimento non soltanto molto pregiato, ma anche estremamente versatile in cucina: esso infatti può essere utilizzato in tantissime ricette sia da solo che in abbinamento, e pertanto è in grado di sorreggere menu completi, dall’antipasto al dolce.

The truffle is not only a so precious food, but also extremely versatile from the culinary point of view: it can be used in many recipes, whether alone or in combination, and can therefore be present in complete menu, from appetizer to dessert.

