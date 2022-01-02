stephen-j.-lawrence,-‘sesame-street’-composer-and-‘free-to-be…-you-and-me’-musical-director,-dies-at-82

Stephen J. Lawrence, a musical talent whose credits included 1972’s “Free to Be… You and Me” and a prolific run on “Sesame Street,” died on Thursday at Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville, New Jersey. He was 82 years old. His death was confirmed to Variety by his wife Cantor Cathy Lawrence. Born on Sept. 5, 1939, […]

