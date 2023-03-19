WEB REPUTATION

Stephen Whitburn to propose ordinance to relocate sidewalk encampments

by Mata
19 Marzo 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Next month, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn (District 3) will propose an ordinance that would bar tents from public land.

Instead, safe camping areas would be created on the outskirts of Downtown with restrooms and other resources for the homeless.

Whitburn joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel with details.

(Below) Deacon Jim Vargas of Father Joe’s Villages joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to discuss the impact he believes Whitburn’s plan would have on the homeless population.

