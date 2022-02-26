cronaca

Steven Spielberg Developing Original Frank Bullitt Movie

by
26 February 2022
steven-spielberg-developing-original-frank-bullitt-movie

Steven Spielberg is developing an original feature film based on the character of Frank Bullitt, the San Francisco cop first played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller “Bullitt.” Josh Singer (“The Post,” “Spotlight”) is set to write the screenplay, with regular Spielberg collaborator Kristie Macosko Krieger on board to produce with the director. McQueen’s […]

