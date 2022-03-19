cronaca

Steven Spielberg Says He Won’t Direct Another Musical After ‘West Side Story’ at PGA Awards Breakfast

by
19 March 2022
steven-spielberg-says-he-won’t-direct-another-musical-after-‘west-side-story’-at-pga-awards-breakfast

Ahead of tonight’s Producers Guild of America awards ceremony, the annual breakfast with the nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award at the Skirball Cultural Center. The theme of the panel, moderated by PGA president Lisa Fisher, was Steven Spielberg, nominated as one of the producers for his musical “West Side Story.” During the conversation, […]

%d bloggers like this: