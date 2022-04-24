cronaca

Steven Spielberg Tells TCM Festival Audience How ‘E.T.’ Was the Divorce Movie That Turned Him Into a Dad

by Giovanni Pisano
24 Aprile 2022
steven-spielberg-tells-tcm-festival-audience-how-‘et.’-was-the-divorce-movie-that-turned-him-into-a-dad


The general public may not think of “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” as a divorce movie, per se … although Dee Wallace’s reading of the line “He hates Mexico” has always been one of its most resonant. But in speaking about the film for its 40th anniversary at the TCM Classic Film Festival Thursday night, Steven Spielberg […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: