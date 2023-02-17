Calling all movie lovers! Yas Marina is bringing back its pop-up outdoor cinema “Movies at the Marina.” Running from 16th-18th February, guests can enjoy a special screening under the stars and choose from three films on the silver screen from 7pm onwards.

To top off the evening, guests will be able to order meals and snacks – including popcorn straight to their seats from Diablito, Stars N Bars, Aquarium, Ishtar and Penelope’s.

Expect Yas Marina’s main promenade to be transformed into a cinematic experience, with cosy seating overlooking the glimmering marina. Looking for weekend plans? Plan the perfect date night with a special someone this weekend and all movie-goers will be provided with complimentary noise cancelling headphones and blankets and cushions to enjoy the screenings in comfort.

You and your plus one will be in splits on with a screening of Date Night, on 16th February featuring Tina Fey and Steve Carell. For an unequivocal classic, head down to Yas Marina forBeauty and the Beast on 17th February or end the weekend on a high note with Breakfast at Tiffany’s on 18th February.

No movie screening is complete without a meal to match. Impress your loved one with the plethora of dining to choose from under the stars at Yas Marina. Your date-night menu includes options from Ishtar, Aquarium, Diablito, Stars n Bars and Penelope’s.

This is a free of charge event and all seating is first-come, first-serve so arrive early to avoid disappointment. For more information, visit https://www.yasmarina.ae/.

The post Stop By Yas Marina’s Pop-Up Outdoor Cinema This Weekend first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

