Stoush breaks out within NSW Liberals over vacated upper house seat

by Vito Califano
20 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
stoush-breaks-out-within-nsw-liberals-over-vacated-upper-house-seat


Some members of the NSW Liberal Party are furious the favoured candidate worked for high-profile GP Kerryn Phelps when she was an independent Sydney councillor.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Stoush breaks out within NSW Liberals over vacated upper house seat

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: