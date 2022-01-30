cronaca

Streaming Drives Subtitling, Dubbing Boom, 35mm Film Processing Grows, Hiventy Chief Reports

by
30 January 2022
streaming-drives-subtitling,-dubbing-boom,-35mm-film-processing-grows,-hiventy-chief-reports

Hiventy-Monal, one of France’s leading post-production companies, is seeing rising demand across its range of services, including film processing, dubbing and subtitling, post-production, film restoration and BluRay mastering. It has operations in France, Poland, Singapore, Vietnam, Kenya and Nigeria. Hiventy has one of the few film lab services in Europe. CEO Thierry Schindele says that […]

%d bloggers like this: