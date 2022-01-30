streaming-drives-subtitling,-dubbing-boom,-35mm-film-processing-grows,-hiventy-chief-reports

Hiventy-Monal, one of France’s leading post-production companies, is seeing rising demand across its range of services, including film processing, dubbing and subtitling, post-production, film restoration and BluRay mastering. It has operations in France, Poland, Singapore, Vietnam, Kenya and Nigeria. Hiventy has one of the few film lab services in Europe. CEO Thierry Schindele says that […]

Like this: Like Loading...