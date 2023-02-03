string-of-australian-open-finalists-heading-for-inaugural-mubadala-abu-dhabi-open

No fewer than five Australian Open finalists, including two Grand Slam champions, are heading to the UAE for the very first hosting of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The first Grand Slam of the 2023 tennis season was the thriller across all events – with the ladies’ competitions hotly contested by the world’s very best. The players now switch their attention to Abu Dhabi and the WTA 500 event to be held at the International Tennis Stadium, Zayed Sport City, from February 5-12.

Tickets are now available to watch the players in action at www.ticketmaster.ae with prices starting at AED50 for adults (including premium tickets on Monday and Tuesday), whilst full tournament packages are available at a 15% saving, including hospitality tickets. Additionally, tickets for children under 12 accompanied by premium and regular ticketholders will be free during the first four days.

Women’s Singles Australian Open finalist Elena Rybakina will be one of the favourites for the tournament following her performance in Melbourne. The reigning Wimbledon champion was in impressive form with standout wins against world No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatak, along with the 13-seed Danielle Collins, who also features in the Abu Dhabi draw, before narrowly losing out to Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the final.

There will also be a number of doubles specialists on display – with India’s Sania Mirza expected to get a lot of local support in Abu Dhabi. Mirza has six Grand Slam doubles titles to her name, and was a finalist again at the Australian Open, where she partnered Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles.

She said: “I can’t wait to play in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open for the first time. The UAE has become my second “home” and can’t wait to be able to finish my career here over the next month.”

Mirza was pipped to the title in Australia by Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos, with Stefani also appearing in Abu Dhabi.

Another player to look out for is Barbora Krejčíková. The Czech star won the doubles in Melbourne alongside partner Kateřina Siniaková but will also be dangerous in the singles in Abu Dhabi. The former world No.2 has a French Open title to her name and will offer a strong challenge in the UAE capital.

With the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open roadshow taking over the capital this week, fans can look forward to the roadshow’s arrival in Zayed Sports City for an interactive fan village across the tournament. Young fans can look forward to exclusive Kids Days, bringing engaging tennis activities, fitness sessions and surprise player appearances from the stars of the WTA tour to the village.

Alongside the introduction of the first ever WTA women’s sanctioned event to the capital, panels led by the Fatima Bin Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy featuring appearances from the Emirati star athletes of the future.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is being produced by IMG, the company behind the Miami Open and Madrid Open, and globally renowned cultural events such as New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Frieze art fairs.

Fans can now secure the best available seats at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City by visiting ticketmaster.ae and are encouraged to follow @MubadalaAbuDhabiOpen on social media channels for updates.

Vittorio Ferla