studio-ghibli-theme-park-to-open-in-november

The Japanese theme park, based on the works of the Miyazaki Hayao-led animation firm Studio Ghibli, has set Nov. 1, 2022, as the date for its official opening. Having previously teased ‘Fall 2022’ as the park debut, Studio Ghibli announced the confirmed date in a simple tweet alongside an image of its Totoro character. 「ジブリパーク」の開園日が発表されました。 […]

Like this: Like Loading...