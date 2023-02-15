study:-face-masks-made-‘little-to-no-difference’-in-preventing-spread-of-covid

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Surprise!

A new scientific review — led by 12 researchers from esteemed universities around the world — suggests that widespread masking may have done little to nothing to curb the transmission of COVID-19.

If you remember, back in April of 2020, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) demanded Americans as young as two-years-old to mask up, to keep themselves and others safe.

They never shared proof, and anyone who suggested masks did not work as they said, was labelled an anti-masker, and conspiracy theorist.

Here in San Diego, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher led the County’s enforcement of mask mandates, routinely promising their effectiveness as he demanded business enforce his unjust rules on their customers. San Diego County even ticketed and arrested people who disobeyed the orders, that are now proven to be ineffective and failed.

President Biden even wore his mask outdoors alone, throughout 2022.

The NY Post reports that the new study, published by Cochrane Library, “dug into the findings of 78 randomized controlled trials to determine whether “physical interventions” — including face masks and hand-washing — lessened the spread of respiratory viruses.”

When comparing the use of medical/surgical masks to wearing no masks, the review found that “wearing a mask may make little to no difference in how many people caught a flu-like illness/COVID-like illness (nine studies; 276,917 people); and probably makes little or no difference in how many people have flu/COVID confirmed by a laboratory test (six studies; 13,919 people).”

Dr. Kelly Victory, who has been saying this on KUSI’s broadcast for three years, joined Good Morning San Diego once again to break down the latest study.

