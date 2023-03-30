study-shows-indiana-has-11th-worst-outlook-for-life-expectancy

A new study found Indiana has the 11th worst outlook for life expectancy in the years to come.

The study from Life Extension uses federal data from the C.D.C., the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau and was compared with several healthy lifestyle metrics — spanning diet, fitness, stress, sleep, outdoor rec, and social connection.

Indiana ranked 40th for actual life expectancy at 75 years – and ranking 39th for healthiest lifestyle. The study sasy 75% of Hoosiers exercise, nearly 68 percent eat healthy, 30 percent have anxiety, and just under 40 percent don’t get enough sleep.

America, as a whole, ranked 40th in the world behind countries such as Kuwait, Estonia, and Panama.

Vito Califano