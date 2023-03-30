study:-south-bend’s-median-credit-score-among-the-nation’s-lowest

A new study says South Bend falls in the bottom one percent in the nation for median credit score.

That’s according to Wallethub.com, which says that median credit is sitting at 448 in the city. Wednesday the consumer website released their list of 2023’s Cities with the Highest and Lowest Credit Scores.

WalletHub compared the median credit scores of residents in 2,568 U.S. cities to give credit where credit is literally and figuratively due. In 2022, the average credit score didn’t go up for the first time in over a decade, hampered by economic factors such as high inflation.

