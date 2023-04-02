A 42-year-old substitute teacher in Maine faces charges after her arrest on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a high school student, authorities said.

Kiera R. McGlinn surrendered at the Portland Police Department on Tuesday on outstanding warrants for her arrest, officials said. She was booked into the Cumberland County Jail and posted $2,500 bail, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

She faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor and tampering with a victim/witness in a case launched in February, authorities said.

She allegedly asked the boy to lie about their relationship, officials said.

When authorities learned she worked as a substitute teacher, officials immediately notified district officials, authorities said.

“Detectives eventually determined that none of the alleged conduct occurred on SAD 6 property, nor did McGlinn’s role as a substitute teacher serve to facilitate the crime,” authorities said.

Instead, officials said, the victim was friends with members of McGlinn’s family, officials said.

“All allegations occurred through this family dynamic and outside the school venue,” authorities said.

Authorities said no other victims have been identified, which the sheriff said the investigation supports.

The case was referred to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

McGlinn is set to appear for her arraignment on May 10.

She’s free on bail and is prohibited from contacting the victim in this case, authorities said.

According to media reports, she was immediately removed from the active substitute teaching list indefinitely.

The post Substitute teacher charged with sexual abuse of high school student first appeared on Law & Crime.

